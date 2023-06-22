Join alumni leaders from around the world for this year’s Badger Leaders Conference in Madison. Each session will offer helpful information to build your skills in a variety of leadership roles. Learn best practices for advancing your group’s goals; network with other Badger leaders; hear directly from Sarah Schutt, executive director and chief alumni officer of the Wisconsin Alumni Association; and more. Enjoy two bustling days filled with opportunities to engage and learn — and experience campus amid the beauty of summer.

Register by June 7 — or by June 1 to get special Badger-leader swag in your size!

Schedule

Some sessions are specialized for different types of Badger leaders. Select the option below to find the right event schedule for you:

Lodging and Parking Options

Use the links below to get special discounts on accommodations. Discounts are available on a first-come, first-served basis. All hotel blocks are reserved under the group name “Badger Leaders Conference.”

Graduate Madison Hotel: $169 per night. Must book by May 31. Underground valet parking is $32 per day. Contact UW Transportation to purchase parking passes for the State Street Parking Ramp at 417-433 N. Lake Street.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Madison Downtown: $189 per night plus tax. A hot breakfast is included. Must book by May 31. Parking is $15 per night.

Hampton Inn & Suites Madison–Downtown: $209 per night plus tax. A hot breakfast is included. Must book by May 22. Parking is $20 per night.

Fluno Center: $171 per night for one bed or $189 per night for two beds. Must book by May 22. A hot breakfast is included. On-site parking is available for $20 per night.

Additional Information

Wheelchair-accessible and gender-neutral restrooms are available on campus. For information on parking, bus routes, accessible entrances, and more, please view the university’s interactive campus map. When you register, please inform us of any dietary needs, accommodations (such as captions or interpreting services), or other needs.

Parking is available in the Grainger Hall Garage (Lot 7) located at 325 N. Brooks Street or in the Helen C. White Garage (Lot 6) at 600 N. Park Street. Submit the UW’s Transportation Value Permit Order Form or call 608-262-8683 to purchase passes. Please allow at least two weeks for processing.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.