We’re back in person! Join alumni leaders from around the world for this year’s Badger Leaders Conference in Madison. Each session will offer helpful information to build your skills in a variety of leadership roles. Learn best practices for advancing your group’s goals; network with other Badger leaders; hear directly from Sarah Schutt, executive director and chief alumni officer of the Wisconsin Alumni Association; and more. Enjoy two bustling days filled with opportunities to engage and learn — as well as experience campus amid the beauty of summer.

Register by June 8.

Schedule

Thursday

11–11:30 a.m. Registration

Grainger Hall, Lobby 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Welcome and Lunch

Grainger Hall, Plenary Room 12:30–3:30 p.m. Diversity training

Grainger Hall, Plenary Room



Through group discussion and activity, you will learn to develop sustainable and intentional strategies to engage diverse alumni, as well as to examine your chapter or group’s existing engagement efforts so that you can identify opportunities to implement these strategies. Additionally, you will learn strategies that can be used to minimize the impact of implicit bias. 3:30–4:30 p.m. Discover the Public History Project

Grainger Hall, Plenary Room



Director Kacie Lucchini Butcher discusses the UW–Madison Public History Project — “a multi-year effort to uncover and give voice to those who experienced, challenged, and overcame prejudice on campus” — as it builds toward a public exhibit in fall 2022. 5–7:30 p.m. Happy hour and Bucky boat rides

One Alumni Place



Join us for a happy hour at One Alumni Place, featuring drinks, snacks, Bucky boat rides, and opportunities to network with fellow Badger leaders as well as Wisconsin Alumni Advisory Council members.



Boat ride times:

5–5:30 p.m.

5:30–6 p.m.

6–6:30 p.m.

6:30–7 p.m.

7–7:30 p.m.

Friday

8:30 a.m. Breakfast 9–10:30 a.m. WAA updates



Hear from WAA staff about what is going on at the organization and what you should expect in the next year. 10:45–11:45 a.m. Session One



Engaging Alumni through Social Media

Dexter Patterson ’14, Social Media Manager

Join WFAA’s social media manager, Dexter Patterson, as he discusses how your groups can use social media as a tool for engagement.



Scholarship Updates

Quinn Wakley ’19, Program Coordinator

Hear exciting updates on the WAA scholarship process.



International Chapter Structure & Expectations (*required for international chapter leaders)

We’re going back to basics! Join us to discuss various chapter structures, expectations of chapters, and share about what has worked with your group in the past. 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. Lunch 12:45–1:45 p.m. Session Two



In-Person Events 101

WAA Event Staff

We’re all excited to return to in-person engagement — but what is involved in planning a safe and successful event now? Learn from our event staff about how to plan a successful event for your group.



Creative Boards, Creative Solutions

Not all boards are the same. Learn from your fellow Badger leaders about creative board structures and how they have dealt with sticky situations. 2–3 p.m. Session Three



Great Game Watches

Fall is just around the corner! Learn how other Badger leaders have created successful game watch events around the country.



Amazing Websites, Amazing Engagement

Congrats, you have a new website! But how should you use it? Learn how other groups have used their new websites to really strut their stuff and engage more alumni.



International: Badger Leaders Resource webpage walk-through (*required for international chapter leaders)

Join us to learn all about the resources we offer to chapters and how to best access them. We’ll cover the Badger Leaders Resource webpage and much more! 3:15–4:15p.m. Session Four



Plan Your Year

This is an opportunity for you to apply what you’ve learned as you plan your upcoming program year.



Plan Your Year: International (*required for international chapter leaders)

For international chapters, we’ll discuss and start planning your next year and how WAA can best support you moving forward. 4:30–5:30 p.m. Bucky Awards Ceremony



Celebrate your fellow Badger leaders during our first annual Bucky Awards ceremony!

Lodging and Parking Options

Use the links below to get special discounts on accommodations. Discounts are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Graduate Madison Hotel: $149 per night. Valet parking is $28 per day.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Madison Downtown: $169 per night. Must book by May 31. Parking and local and airport shuttle service are complimentary.

Hampton Inn & Suites Madison–Downtown: $164 per night. Must book by May 23. Parking is $15 per night.

Fluno Center: $149 per night for one bed or $159 per night for two beds. Must book by May 23. Parking is $15 per night. Please contact the Fluno Center at 608-441-7117 to reserve your parking space in advance.

Additional Information

The Wisconsin Alumni Association will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.