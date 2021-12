Join fellow Big Ten alumni as the Washington Wizards take on the Orlando Magic and some of your favorite former Big Ten basketball players. A portion of each ticket will be donated back to the Big Ten alumni networks. Tickets start at $24, and the first 50 people will receive access to enter the building early to watch warmups. Please ensure that you select “University of Wisconsin” in the drop-down menu when you select your tickets!

Ticket link: https://fevo.me/bigten-wiz