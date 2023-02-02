Big Red Rally 2023

Get a BIG dose of Badger football — in the middle of winter! Enjoy food, complimentary Molson Coors beer, and lots of Badger spirit. It’s a rare chance to gain special insight into the team — straight from new head coach Luke Fickell — one day after the national spring signing day.

Reserve your spot today for this perennial powerhouse of an event.

RSVP by 1/27.

Walk-ins will be accepted.

Schedule

5 p.m. Reception with a cash bar and complimentary beer provided by our Milwaukee Chapter sponsor, Molson Coors 6:30-8 p.m. Dinner and program

Cost

$75 per person

$50 per person for recent grads (2011–2022)

$1,000 per corporate table of 10 (preferred seating and table signage included)

Sponsors

The WAA: Milwaukee Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.