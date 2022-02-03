Skip Navigation

Big Red Rally 2022 – Postponed!

The Milwaukee Chapter’s Big Red Rally was scheduled Thursday, February 3. However due to COVID and being cautious about in-person gatherings, the Rally is being postponed till later on this year. We will keep you posted and look forward to when we can join fellow Badger football fans in-person for this time-honored tradition. Stay tuned for details!

Thursday, Feb. 3
WHEN
February 3, 2022
5:30-8:30 p.m. CST
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Milwaukee Chapter
