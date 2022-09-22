Welcome to the City

Join us as we welcome new UW alumni to New York City. Whether you’re new to NYC or consider yourself a full-fledged New Yorker, join us at The Grayson — our official Downtown Badger Bar. Bring old friends and meet some new ones as we celebrate our shared Badger spirit and connection.

Schedule

6:30–6:45 p.m. – Check-In and Registration

6:45 p.m. – Chapter Introduction

6:50–7:00 p.m. – Icebreaker

7:00–8:00 p.m. – Munch and Mingle

8:00 p.m. – Door Prize Drawing

8:30 p.m. – Event Ends

The WAA: Big Apple Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.