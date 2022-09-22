Skip Navigation

Welcome to the City

Join us as we welcome new UW alumni to New York City. Whether you’re new to NYC or consider yourself a full-fledged New Yorker, join us at The Grayson — our official Downtown Badger Bar. Bring old friends and meet some new ones as we celebrate our shared Badger spirit and connection.

Schedule

6:30–6:45 p.m. – Check-In and Registration
6:45 p.m. – Chapter Introduction
6:50–7:00 p.m. – Icebreaker
7:00–8:00 p.m. – Munch and Mingle
8:00 p.m. – Door Prize Drawing
8:30 p.m. – Event Ends

The WAA: Big Apple Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

September 22, 2022
WHEN
September 22, 2022
6:30-8:30 p.m. EDT
WHERE
The Grayson
16 1st Avenue
New York, NY
View Map and Event Details
The Grayson
16 1st Avenue
New York, NY
September 22, 2022
WHEN
September 22, 2022
6:30-8:30 p.m. EDT
WHERE
The Grayson
16 1st Avenue
New York, NY
View Map and Event Details

Upcoming Events

Aug. 19

Badger Meet-Up

Badger Meet-Ups
One Alumni Place and Alumni Park
Madison, WI