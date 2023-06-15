Skip Navigation
Social Events Illustration

Big Apple Badgers Trivia Night

Come join the Big Apple Badgers for Trivia Night at the Grayson! We will be doing Wisconsin related trivia with drink specials for the group. Cost to enter is $10 per person. The grand prize will be 50/50 of the entry fee, with 50% if the proceeds going to the Wisconsin Eastern Alumni Scholarship Fund. You can play solo or with a team, just note the team will need to split the prize. Other prizes will be available for 2nd and 3rd place winners.

June 15, 2023
WHEN
June 15, 2023
7-9 p.m.
WHERE
The Grayson
16 1st Avenue
New York, NY
View Map and Venue Details
COST

$10 per person

