Big Apple Badgers Trivia Night

Come join the Big Apple Badgers for Trivia Night at the Grayson! We will be doing Wisconsin related trivia with drink specials for the group. Cost to enter is $10 per person. The grand prize will be 50/50 of the entry fee, with 50% if the proceeds going to the Wisconsin Eastern Alumni Scholarship Fund. You can play solo or with a team, just note the team will need to split the prize. Other prizes will be available for 2nd and 3rd place winners.