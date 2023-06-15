Come join the Big Apple Badgers for Trivia Night at the Grayson! We will be doing Wisconsin related trivia with drink specials for the group. Cost to enter is $10 per person. The grand prize will be 50/50 of the entry fee, with 50% if the proceeds going to the Wisconsin Eastern Alumni Scholarship Fund. You can play solo or with a team, just note the team will need to split the prize. Other prizes will be available for 2nd and 3rd place winners.
Big Apple Badgers Trivia Night
June 15, 2023
WHEN
7-9 p.m.
WHERE
The GraysonView Map and Venue Details
16 1st Avenue
New York, NY
COST
$10 per person
