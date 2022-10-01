Skip Navigation

Charlie Berens is coming to the HOI!

Charlie Berens is coming to the Peoria Civic Center on October 1. The WAA HOI Chapter has obtained a limited number of PREMIUM tickets (seated center front) which include BACKSTAGE PASSES for a meet and greet after the 8:00 pm show. Tickets are $85. The great news is that he is going to donate $50 of each ticket back to the Heart of Illinois Chapter to support our scholarship fund! Classy guy!

First come, first serve! There will also be a pre-event gathering. And tell yer folks I sez hi!

Registration coming soon

October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
8-10 p.m.
WHERE
Peoria Civic Center
201 SW Jefferson Ave
Peoria, IL
View Map and Event Details
COST

$85

HOST(S)
WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter
