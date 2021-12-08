Badger Business Group (Virtual) December Meeting

Are you looking for new business opportunities? Do you enjoy working with and getting to know other successful UW professionals in the greater NYC area? The Badger Business Group is the right place for you!

Come join us at our December virtual meeting to connect and network with other University of Wisconsin-Madison alumni.

Our featured speaker this month will be Joe Sholler, ’90. Joe is an Executive Director with the UBS Workplace Wealth Solutions Business Development Team and has 20 years of experience in financial services. Joe is a past President of the Big Apple Badgers and the current President of the WEASF Scholarship Fund (see above). Join us as Joe speaks about developments in the financial wellness and equity compensation space as well as updates and goings-on at the UW-Madison level and beyond.

To receive Zoom Meeting details, please RSVP to Zeke_Zimmerman@cfsllc.com

About the Badger Business Group

The Badger Business Group is a regular, monthly meetup and offers a great networking opportunity for professions that depend on word-of-mouth and referral marketing for sourcing new clients, new deals, new customers, or new business partners.

Format: Each meeting includes:

Open Networking with successful Badger alumni

A “Badger Coaching Moment” delivered by a certified Life and Career Coach

An Elevator Pitch opportunity for each participant to introduce themselves and promote their business to the group, or to describe a connection they are looking for that they would like to make.

A feature-length presentation by a different Badger alumnus each month who will educate the group about themselves and their work in more detail.

This meeting structure offers group participants a great opportunity to make new connections with other Big Apple Badgers who are interested in the work you do — or who may know people who are.

Ideal for: Sales Professionals, Small Business Owners, Attorneys, Accountants, Marketers, Business Development Professionals, Freelancers, Consultants, and Entrepreneurs

Badger Coaching Moment

In order to fully capitalize on the opportunities presented to us, we need to be physically, emotionally, and mentally healthy and strong.

In this month’s Coaching Moment we will reflect on the importance of taking care of our physical, emotional, and mental well-being first and foremost in order to be able to take full advantage of the opportunities we are presented with on an everyday basis. If we are tired physically, it may be challenging to say yes to some opportunities. If we are drained mentally or emotionally, we will be reluctant to take on anything new that may be the one thing we need to help us move to that next level of success. In order to be ready for every opportunity, let’s make sure we are prepared by being physically fit, having an open & positive mindset, and cultivating emotional intelligence.

Challenge of the Week: This week, assess your emotional, physical, and mental well-being. Make some adjustments to get you stronger and more fit in each of these three areas.

Our Badger Coaching Moments are provided by Esther Harris ’88, a certified life/wellness coach and trainer. Esther is a former UW Track and Field and Cross Country athlete and is the founder of “How to Move to the Next Level from a Place of Power,” an impactful 12-week training program designed to learn powerful skills and strategies to move to the next level personally and professionally. We hope you enjoy and take advantage of her helpful tips and strategies!