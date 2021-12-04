Finals Care Packages for our Badgers

Join with fellow Bay Area Badger families to make a Finals Care Package to send to your Badger in Madison! On Saturday, December 4 from 1–3 p.m. we will gather at Serra Park in Sunnyvale to make fun goody boxes and connect with other Badger families.

Our host, Lauren Smith, will provide light refreshments and the boxes. Each family will provide approximately 30 of one item (treats, stress relievers, goodies, etc.) to put in each of the care packages. Families will also cover the cost to send the box to their Badgers. After the party, our host will mail all of the packages directly to our students to make sure they ace their finals!

Registration required by Thursday, December 2 and is limited to 30 families. Additional details to follow for registered attendees.

For any questions, please email bayareabadgers@uwalumni.com

On Wisconsin!