Badgers at the Sharks

Do you miss the snow and ice of late winters in Wisconsin? Either way, we would love to see you at the San Jose Sharks Hockey game. Tickets will be in Section 228, Rows 7 and 8.
A pre-game will be hosted from 3–7 p.m. at the Old Wagon Saloon.
$58 per person
