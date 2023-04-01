WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter Annual Wine Tasting and Tour

Join us for an unforgettable Badger experience at the stunning Keller Estate Winery, nestled along the picturesque Petaluma river. Explore wine caves, the exotic car garage, and more on a private tour and tasting, all while surrounded by fellow Badgers and friends. Wear your Badger gear and colors! Register now for this exclusive event — spaces are limited. Cost is $55, gratuity included.

Attendees must be 21 years or older.

RSVP by March 30.

Schedule

11:00 a.m. — Check-in & group photo

11:15 a.m. — Private Badger tasting & tour

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.