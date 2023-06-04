WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter Topgolf

Join fellow Bay Area Badgers for an exciting afternoon of Topgolf in San Jose! No golf experience necessary — just wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Registration cost ($60) includes 2 hours of Topgolf play (golf clubs provided), light lunch, and tip for servers. Lunch will include a spread of hummus, crudité + cheese & charcuterie, queso blanco & chips, cheesy mac bites, flatbread pizza, and boneless wings. Additional food and/or beverages will be at your own expense. Ample parking at venue. Wear your Badger gear and get ready for friendly competition and lots of fun!

After registration, we will send Venmo info for advance payment.