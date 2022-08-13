WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter Student Send-Off Celebration

Join the Bay Area Badgers for our annual student send-off on Saturday, August 13th at 10:30 at Laureola Park in San Carlos! Come meet other incoming students and parents from the Bay Area, get a specialized packing list and travel tips, learn about the Bay Area Badgers, and pick up a Badger yard sign. We will break into both parent and student groups and answer all your questions about going to UW.

Bagels, fruit, coffee, and refreshments will be served. ​​There is dedicated parking for Laureola Park, but it is limited. If the parking lot is full, please look for parking on side streets.

Free for returning and incoming students. $10 for all other attendees, including friends and family of students.

Additional Information

The WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.