Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Bay Area Chapter Welcome to the City Happy Hour

On September 15th from 6-8PM, join us at ACE’S Bar in San Francisco for our annual Welcome To The City, an evening to welcome Badgers that are new to the Bay Area. Join us to connect with alumni, network in a relaxed setting, and learn about the Bay Area and the Bay Area Badgers. Whether you’ve been here for years or just a few days, get ready to have a grand time mingling with fellow Badgers.

Registration coming soon.

The WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.