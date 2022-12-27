Skip Navigation

Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Bay Area Game Watch

Join us at Bay Area Hangouts to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cowboys!

We will be watching the game in various locations:

December 27, 2022
WHEN
December 27, 2022
6:15-8:45 p.m. PST
WHERE
Bay Area Badger Hangouts
View Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Bay Area Badgers
Bay Area Badger Hangouts
