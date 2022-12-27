Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Bay Area Game Watch

Join us at Bay Area Hangouts to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cowboys!
We will be watching the game in various locations:
- Ace’s, 998 Sutter Street, San Francisco
Join us at Bay Area Hangouts to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cowboys!
We will be watching the game in various locations:
There’s still time to nominate Badgers for an Alumni Award! Submit a nomination today for amazing alumni who deserve to be honored by their alma mater. Nominations close January 6, 2023.