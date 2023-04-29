WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter Finals Care Packages for our Badgers!

Join with fellow Bay Area Badger families to make a Finals Care Package to send to your Badger in Madison! On Saturday, April 29th from 1-2:30PM we will gather at a Badger home in Campbell, CA to make fun goody boxes for your student and to connect with other Badger families.

Our hosts, Marci Briskin and Jen Coelho, will provide light refreshments and the boxes. Each family will provide approximately 30 of one item (treats, stress relievers, goodies, etc.) to put in each of the care packages. Families will also cover the cost to send the box to their Badger. You can take the box home with you to send to your Badger or leave it with our hosts to mail to your student to make sure they ace their finals!

Registration required by Wednesday, April 26th and is limited to 30 families. Additional details to follow for registered attendees.

The WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.