Skip Navigation

Bay Area Day of the Badger

Day of the Badger is back. On April 5 and 6, 2022, it’ll be time to once again band together for Bucky. This is a complete UW experience that makes a far-reaching impact in a short amount of time. As a bonus, when you give to our scholarship fund during Day of the Badger, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar — up to $3,000 per group — thanks to the George and Dorothy Pellegrin Wisconsin Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund. So, get ready now to support a UW passion, show your pride by wearing your UW red, and celebrate what makes being a Badger great.

Find out from Michael Miller, our Bay Area Badger Scholarship chair, what you could win for donating to the Bay Area Badgers.

Thursday, Mar. 10
WHEN
April 5-6, 2022
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Bay Area Badgers
Thursday, Mar. 10
WHEN
April 5-6, 2022
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Bay Area Badgers

Upcoming Events

Mar. 12

The UW Now Valley of the Sun

Founders Day
Arizona Biltmore
Phoenix, AZ