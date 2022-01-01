Bay Area Day of the Badger

Day of the Badger is back. On April 5 and 6, 2022, it’ll be time to once again band together for Bucky. This is a complete UW experience that makes a far-reaching impact in a short amount of time. As a bonus, when you give to our scholarship fund during Day of the Badger, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar — up to $3,000 per group — thanks to the George and Dorothy Pellegrin Wisconsin Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund. So, get ready now to support a UW passion, show your pride by wearing your UW red, and celebrate what makes being a Badger great.



Find out from Michael Miller, our Bay Area Badger Scholarship chair, what you could win for donating to the Bay Area Badgers.