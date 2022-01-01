Day of the Badger is back. On April 5 and 6, 2022, it’ll be time to once again band together for Bucky. This is a complete UW experience that makes a far-reaching impact in a short amount of time. As a bonus, when you give to our scholarship fund during Day of the Badger, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar — up to $3,000 per group — thanks to the George and Dorothy Pellegrin Wisconsin Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund. So, get ready now to support a UW passion, show your pride by wearing your UW red, and celebrate what makes being a Badger great.
Find out from Michael Miller, our Bay Area Badger Scholarship chair, what you could win for donating to the Bay Area Badgers.
Bay Area Day of the Badger
Thursday, Mar. 10
WHEN
April 5-6, 2022
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Bay Area Badgers
