Skip Navigation

WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter Dinner with 10 Badgers — San Francisco

Finding a Badger in your local Bay Area is about to get much easier. We invite you to join us for dinner with 10 University of Wisconsin–Madison alumni. We’re keeping this event small, so you actually have the chance to make a new friend and grow your network. We have reserved a table in San Francisco. Additional tables around the Bay Area will be reserved, so look for more dinners coming to an area near you.

Please RSVP here.

Attendees should bring cash or use Venmo to pay for their meal.

The WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests for this in-person event. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

November 30, 2022
WHEN
November 30, 2022
7-9 p.m. PST
WHERE
Delarosa
37 Yerba Buena Lane
San Francisco, CA
View Map and Venue Details
Delarosa
37 Yerba Buena Lane
San Francisco, CA
November 30, 2022
WHEN
November 30, 2022
7-9 p.m. PST
WHERE
Delarosa
37 Yerba Buena Lane
San Francisco, CA
View Map and Venue Details

Related Events

Nov. 19

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska – Bay Area Game Watch

Chapters
Bay Area Badger Hangouts
San Francisco, CA