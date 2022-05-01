Skip Navigation
A group of runners in the Crazylegs Run/Walk

Bay Area Crazylegs Run/Walk and Picnic

Join us for the 2022 Crazylegs 5K run / 2K walk and picnic on Sunday, May 1st!

Join and cheer on Badgers and friends for our annual Crazylegs run in gorgeous Golden Gate Park! Run a 5K, walk a 2K, or just join in for the celebratory picnic with food and beverages. The cost is $20 to join in the race and picnic; kids 12 and under are free. Wear your Badger colors and gear and feel free to bring furry friends, lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and lawn games.

Schedule:
10:00 a.m.: Check-in & group photo
10:30 a.m.: 5K run or 2K walk
Afterwards: Celebratory picnic with food, beverages, lawn games, and a special kids’ race with fun prizes!

Registration deadline: Thursday, April 28




Additional Details
Free parking on John F. Kennedy Drive.
