WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter Crazylegs 2023

Join and cheer on Badgers and friends for our annual Crazylegs run in gorgeous Golden Gate Park! Run a 5K, walk a 2K, or just join in for the celebratory picnic with food and beverages. The cost is $20 to join in the race and picnic; kids 12 and under are free. Wear your Badger colors and gear and feel free to bring furry friends, lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and lawn games.

Schedule

10:00: Check-in & group photo

10:30: 5K Run or 2K Walk

Afterwards: Celebratory picnic with food, beverages, and lawn games. Plus, a special kids’ race with fun prizes!

Register by April 20.



The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.