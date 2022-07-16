WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter Brewers v. Giants Game

Badgers, whether you are a Brewers fan or a Giants fan or maybe a little of both, we welcome you to join us for the annual Brewers v. Giants game watch this summer. We have reserved a limited number of group tickets for us to watch the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park! There is an optional pregame meet-up at Hi Dive at 3:15 p.m.

Pregame at 3:15 p.m. PDT

First pitch at 4:15 p.m. PDT

Tickets are $75/person. Seats are in the Club Section behind the Brewers dugout. Registration will close when group tickets have sold out.Upon reservation, we will send you a link to pay us for your tickets, and then we will transfer the electronic ticket(s). You will be able to download the tickets through the MLB Ballpark app in advance to present when entering the stadium. Children two years or younger are given free admission. More information will follow for confirmed guests.

The WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests for this in-person event. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.