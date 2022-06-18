Skip Navigation

WAA: Bay Area Badgers June Volunteers

Badgers give back in many ways. Help preserve and enhance beautiful landscapes and maintain historic buildings and grounds of Golden Gate National Parks. Activities may include mulching, re-seeding, weeding, pruning, planting, litter removal, painting, trail maintenance, and groundskeeping. All necessary tools, gloves, and training will be provided.

Meeting Location: Fort Baker — Discovery Museum — Center Road | Park at the corner of Center Road and New Breitung Road.

Registration for volunteers is required!

On-site Project Leader: Tracy Neal
cell: 415-416-0432 | email: tracy_neal@nps.gov

Volunteer Coordinator: Lena Villalba
work: 415-561-3044 | email: lvillalba@parksconservancy.org

Group Contact: Becky Ennis ’97
cell: 707-694-5391 | email: sammy@tenniswithoutt.com

June 18, 2022
WHEN
June 18, 2022
9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE
Golden Gate National Park
Center Road
San Francisco
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Bay Area Badgers
Golden Gate National Park
Center Road
San Francisco
Additional Details
Park at the corner of Center Road and New Breitung Road.
