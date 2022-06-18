WAA: Bay Area Badgers June Volunteers

Badgers give back in many ways. Help preserve and enhance beautiful landscapes and maintain historic buildings and grounds of Golden Gate National Parks. Activities may include mulching, re-seeding, weeding, pruning, planting, litter removal, painting, trail maintenance, and groundskeeping. All necessary tools, gloves, and training will be provided.

Meeting Location: Fort Baker — Discovery Museum — Center Road | Park at the corner of Center Road and New Breitung Road.

Registration for volunteers is required!

On-site Project Leader: Tracy Neal

cell: 415-416-0432 | email: tracy_neal@nps.gov

Volunteer Coordinator: Lena Villalba

work: 415-561-3044 | email: lvillalba@parksconservancy.org

Group Contact: Becky Ennis ’97

cell: 707-694-5391 | email: sammy@tenniswithoutt.com