WAA: Bay Area Badgers UW Athletics Lunch & Learn

UW Athletics is hosting an informative lunch and learn session for all interested Bay Area Badgers that will highlight the impressive facility and construction progress happening within Badger Athletics.

Discussion topics will include:

Camp Randall South End Zone (Completed summer of 2022)

Kohl Center Expansion (Construction in progress – 2024 target completion date)

Football Indoor Performance Center (Planning Phase)

Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Questions

This is a virtual event. A Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

Your speakers:

Stuart Sutton, Director of Development, UW Athletics

Derek Steinbach, Senior Director of Development, UW Athletics

Jessie Harrison, Director of Development, UW Athletics