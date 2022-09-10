Join us at Captain Larry’s to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cougars!
Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Baltimore Game Watch
September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Captain Larry’sView Map and Event Details
601 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD
HOST(S)
WAA: Baltimore Chapter
