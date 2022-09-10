Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Baltimore Game Watch

Join us at Captain Larry’s to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cougars!

September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Captain Larry’s
601 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Baltimore Chapter
Captain Larry’s
601 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD
September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Captain Larry’s
601 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Baltimore Chapter

Related Events

Sept. 10

Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Bay Area Game Watch

Chapters
Bay Area Badger Hangouts
San Francisco, CA