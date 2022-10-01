Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Illinois – Baltimore Game Watch

Join us at Captain Larry’s to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Fighting Illini!

October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
12-3 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Captain Larry’s
601 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Baltimore Chapter
