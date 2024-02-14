Bali, Singapore, Thailand, and Angkor Wat

Join this 12-night adventure to Southeast Asia, a land of stunning diversity. Begin with three nights in beautiful Bali, where you’ll meet locals and explore the island’s tropical environs. Fly to modern Singapore, brimming with iconic attractions and landmarks, including the exquisite Gardens by the Bay. Plus, learn about Peranakan heritage during unique cultural demonstrations. In Bangkok, witness daily life along the Chao Phraya River and klongs, and gaze at the city’s bounty of shrines and palaces. Venture outside of Bangkok to the early Siamese capital of Ayutthaya before crossing into Cambodia. Here, explore remarkable Angkor Wat and other incredible ancient temples. Along the way, delve into each region’s exciting food culture and learn how to make traditional dishes. You’ll enjoy first-class accommodations, an extensive meal plan, including wine with dinner, and flights to Singapore, Bangkok, and Siem Reap.