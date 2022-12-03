Ready for basketball season? We sure are. Join us for an annual showdown between your Badgers basketball team and the cross-state Golden Eagles.

The San Diego Marquette alumni club hosts us this year for the Annual Badger and Golden Eagle men’s basketball showdown!

We will have a private room/deck at Mavericks Beach Club with plenty of room for lots of alums and friends/family to join us for a fun afternoon of basketball and good Wisconsin camaraderie.

Bring a fellow Badger and wear red so we can (maybe) outnumber our friendly rivals during this annual tradition. On Wisconsin!