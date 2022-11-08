Badgers in Finance New York

Please join the UW and fellow Badgers in Finance for this year’s exclusive program: Crypto Currencies: Where Do We Go from Here?

You’ll hear from Michael Steinberg ’94, managing partner of Reciprocal Ventures, veteran technology investor, and early backer of pioneers in blockchain, and Oliver Wiener ’00, portfolio manager at Standard Investments and seasoned digital assets investor, in a discussion moderated by Ricky Sandler ’91, founder and CEO of Eminence Capital.

You’ll also hear from Vallabh “Samba” Sambamurthy, the Albert O. Nicholas Dean of the Wisconsin School of Business, as he shares school updates and continued progress toward achieving a top 10 BBA program.

We are also excited and honored to present the inaugural Thomas A. Costello Memorial Alumni Award at this year’s event to one of our Badgers in Finance community members. We hope you can join us.

Schedule

6–7 p.m. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and networking 7–8 p.m. Program with Q & A 8–9 p.m. Dessert and networking 9 p.m. Event concludes

Speakers

Vallabh “Samba” Sambamurthy is the Albert O. Nicholas Dean of the Wisconsin School of Business. Recognized as an impactful administrator, attentive leader, and preeminent scholar in the areas of innovation and digital strategy, Dr. Sambamurthy brings extensive experience to the dean position. A leading expert on how businesses compete in the digital economy, Dr. Sambamurthy’s work has been featured in leading academic journals. Several Fortune 500 firms have engaged him as a consultant. Prior to his current role, Dr. Sambamurthy served as Eli Broad Professor and associate dean of the MBA and professional master’s programs at the Broad College of Business at Michigan State University. Dr. Sambamurthy received his PhD from the University of Minnesota, his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, and his BE from the National Institute of Technology (Tiruchirappalli, India).

Ricky Sandler ’91 founded Eminence Capital in 1999. Today, Eminence is a ~$8BN global investment management organization investing client capital across global financial markets as well as private equity markets. As CEO and chief investment officer of Eminence, Ricky is responsible for setting the firm’s strategic direction as well as directly managing its 20+ person investment team and diversified investment portfolio. Prior to launching Eminence, Ricky was co-founder and co-general partner of Fusion Capital Management, LLC. Prior to that he was a research analyst covering a wide range of industries and companies for Mark Asset Management, where he began his investing career in 1991. Ricky received a BBA in accounting and finance, graduating with honors from the University of Wisconsin. Ricky has served as a board member for the University of Wisconsin Foundation and as a member of its Development Committee, Investment Committee, and Traditional Asset Subcommittee. Ricky is also a chartered financial analyst.

Michael Steinberg ’94 has been an institutional investor in the technology sector for the past 25 years. He currently is the managing partner of Reciprocal Ventures, a firm he founded in 2016 to capitalize on early-stage private opportunities in fintech and digital finance. Michael is responsible for the overall leadership and investing efforts at the firm. He concentrates on the capital markets, asset management, and breakthrough technologies powering blockchains and machine intelligence. He has been an early backer of notable pioneers in these areas including DataMinr, MindBridge, Solana, and The Graph. Prior to Reciprocal Ventures, Michael served as a portfolio manager at SAC Capital Management (now Point 72) from 1996 until 2012. Starting at SAC during the early commercialization of the internet, he managed public technology investments within the hardware, enterprise software, and communication sectors, generating 15 consecutive years of positive returns. His focus shifted in 2012, when he led the firm’s first fintech investment in the private markets. He started his career at boutique asset manager Sanford C. Bernstein. Michael has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. On weekends, he and his wife actively manage their two teenagers. He is passionate about travel, wine, and baseball. He can often be found proselytizing cryptocurrencies, burgundy, and the Mets.

Oliver Wiener ’00 is a portfolio manager at Standard Investments, focused on fintech and digital assets. At Standard, he has backed a number of digital asset investments, including FTX, Figment and Anchorage, where he is also on the advisory boards. Oliver founded and was board president of the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM) while in his prior role at BTIG. Oliver has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and lives in Manhattan with his wife, Sara, and their three daughters.

Additional Information

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities. In accordance with venue requirements, all participants at this event will be required to share proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Details on acceptable forms of proof may be found on the venue’s website. If updated guidance requires changes to the event, you will be notified via email or event signage.