Badgers in Finance is expanding to Chicago!

Join fellow University of Wisconsin–Madison alumni in the Chicago finance community for our first Badgers in Finance Chicago event. Welcome remarks will be given by Dan Drexler ’96. You’ll also hear from Ricky Sandler ’91 and Vallabh “Samba” Sambamurthy, PhD. Closing remarks will be given by Mark Grossmann ’94. Take this opportunity to connect with the UW, expand your network of Badger leaders, and learn how the Badgers in Finance community is supporting and providing opportunities to UW–Madison students.

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Program Schedule

6–7 p.m. Program with Q & A 7–8 p.m. Networking, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres 8 p.m. Event concludes

Speakers

Dan Drexler ’96 currently works at Longview Asset Management, the in-house investment vehicle for the Crown Family of Chicago, as chief investment officer – public securities. Dan is responsible for portfolio construction and analyzing public investments and shares responsibility for overseeing an internal Fund of Funds. Dan also serves as a senior adviser to Right Line Industries, a diversified industrial holding company. Additionally, Dan serves on the Board of Directors of Albany Bank & Trust, of Albany Park, IL, and the Advisory Boards of Timber Hill Group and Performant Capital. Dan is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a BBA in accounting.

Mark Grossmann ’94 is partner and head of business transactions at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, where he is based in the firm’s Chicago office. For more than 20 years, he has guided principals and finance sources alike through critical transactions that have helped them grow, compete, and realize value. He is known for a refreshingly direct approach that cuts away extraneous issues and gets to the heart of what the parties need. Mark has deep experience in industries including finance, technology, manufacturing, consulting, real estate, retail, parking, pharmaceutical, security, and health care. Mark earned a JD from Loyola University Chicago School of Law, where he graduated magna cum laude and a BBA from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Julie Meyerowich ’91 joined the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association as director of the New York finance network in 2017, working in collaboration with key alumni and the university to launch the Badgers in Finance initiative. In this role, she has built a cohesive network of UW–Madison alumni working in finance and with their support, is creating opportunities and opening doors for students. In addition to managing the Badgers in Finance advisory boards, she also partners closely with campus leadership, sharing industry insight to ensure that UW–Madison students are well-prepared, competitive, and successful in landing top financial services roles. Prior to joining the UW, Julie served in leadership roles in both community organizations and NFP organizations. From 1994 to 2005, she worked at Citigroup Asset Management (and its predecessor firms), most recently as a director and portfolio manager of separately managed accounts and as a relationship manager on a highly valued, multi-office client relationship. Prior to joining Citigroup, Julie worked at Bankers Trust, where she began her financial services career. She graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a BBA in finance and has an MBA in finance and management from the NYU Stern School of Business.

Vallabh “Samba” Sambamurthy is the Albert O. Nicholas Dean of the Wisconsin School of Business. Recognized as an impactful administrator, attentive leader, and preeminent scholar in the areas of innovation and digital strategy, Dr. Sambamurthy brings extensive experience to the dean position. A leading expert on how businesses compete in the digital economy, Dr. Sambamurthy’s work has been featured in leading academic journals. Several Fortune 500 firms have engaged him as a consultant. Prior to his current role, Dr. Sambamurthy served as Eli Broad Professor and associate dean of the MBA and professional master’s programs at the Broad College of Business at Michigan State University. Dr. Sambamurthy received his PhD from the University of Minnesota, his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, and his BE from the National Institute of Technology (Tiruchirappalli, India).

Ricky Sandler ’91 founded Eminence Capital in 1999. Today, Eminence is a ~$8BN global investment management organization investing client capital across global financial markets as well as private equity markets. As CEO and chief investment officer of Eminence, Ricky is responsible for setting the firm’s strategic direction as well as directly managing its 20+ person investment team and diversified investment portfolio. Prior to launching Eminence, Ricky was co-founder and co-general partner of Fusion Capital Management, LLC. Prior to that, he was a research analyst covering a wide range of industries and companies for Mark Asset Management, where he began his investing career in 1991. Ricky received a BBA in accounting and finance, graduating with honors from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Ricky has served as a board member for the University of Wisconsin Foundation and as a member of its Development Committee, Investment Committee, and Traditional Asset Subcommittee. Ricky is also a chartered financial analyst.

Additional Information

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities. In accordance with recommendations and local guidelines, The Chicago Club will require all attendees at this event to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status upon entry. If updated guidance requires changes prior to the event, you will be notified via email or event signage.