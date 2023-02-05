Badger Utsav

Meet Badgers Who Are Building a Better World

Join fellow UW alumni from all over India at a special utsav in New Delhi where you’ll discover the many exciting ways prestigious local Badgers are reshaping our world. Enjoy keynote presentations from industry-leading alumni and university leaders who will share their work on food security, entrepreneurship and innovation, and UW’s One Health Center – India. There will be two chai breaks with networking opportunities during the day, so you’ll have time to meet and chat face-to-face with distinguished speakers and fellow guests from across the country. Plus, meet with our delegation of more than a dozen UW leaders who are traveling from Wisconsin to connect with you!

This event is free to attend but registration is required, and space is limited.

Meet Our Speakers

Dr. Krishna Ella PhD’93 Cofounder, chairman, and joint managing director of Bharat Biotech Dr. Krishna Ella, an alumnus of UW–Madison, is a leading scientist and successful entrepreneur in the field of vaccines. A scientist at heart, and driven by a firm conviction that today’s neglected diseases will become tomorrow’s pandemics, Ella endeavors to develop technologies to provide innovation and affordable solutions for neglected diseases. Ella and his wife, Suchitra Ella, returned to India in 1996 to establish Bharat Biotech. The company has delivered more than 10 billion vaccine doses to the poorest and most underserved populations in more than 123 developing countries through UNICEF and GAVI. Ella’s latest work involved the development of COVAXIN®, proven through the world’s second-largest efficacy trial. It is India’s first and the world’s fourth SARS-COV2 vaccine, after the U.S. and UK, that not only saved countless lives but also demonstrated India’s ingenious vaccine development capabilities, and it is priced as low as approximately $3 a dose. For his incomparable contributions to society and industry, the Republic of India, in 2022, conferred him with the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award.

Suchitra Ella Cofounder and joint managing director of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella is the cofounder and joint managing director of Bharat Biotech International Limited. Ella, acknowledged by Dr. Krishna Ella as the driving force behind the decision to return to India in 1996 to start Bharat Biotech, shared the vision of developing technologies to provide innovative and affordable solutions for neglected diseases in India and for developing world populations. Ella’s focus has been on building the company from the grassroots level with strong emphasis on operational systems, processes, quality, HR, and corporate governance. She also heads the Corporate Social Responsibility program for the organization. Ella received her bachelor of arts degree in economics and philosophy from Ethiraj College, University of Madras. She also has a postgraduate diploma in patent law from NALSAR University, Hyderabad.

Apurva Parekh ’93 Executive Director of Pidilite Industries Limited Mr. Apurva Parekh is Executive Director and part of the promoter family of Pidilite Industries Limited. He is a Chemical Engineer from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has been working in Pidilite since 1995. Pidilite Industries is a pioneer and market leader in consumer and specialty chemicals with well-known brands like Fevicol and Dr. Fixit with revenues in excess of $1.5 billion. Over the years, Apurva has led several divisions and functions of the company and has also led acquisitions of various brands and businesses. Apurva is currently closely involved in Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategy and Governance at Pidilite.

Meet Our Moderators

Erik Iverson Chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation Erik Iverson is chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), a nonprofit, mission-driven organization supporting scientific research within the UW–Madison community for nearly a century. He joined WARF in June 2016. WARF is the designated patent management organization for the UW, partnering with university researchers on patenting and licensing their discoveries and providing grants to the UW to support further research. Iverson has more than 20 years of executive experience leading organizations and programs committed to entrepreneurial efforts that positively impact people worldwide. Prior to joining WARF, he served as a lead executive at the Infectious Disease Research Institute, an attorney at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and an attorney within the law firm of Perkins Coie. He holds a BA from Gustavus Adolphus College, a JD from the University of North Dakota, and an LLM from New York University.

Jorge Osorio MS’88, PhD’96 Director of UW–Madison’s Global Health Institute Jorge Osorio, DVM, MS, PhD, is a professor in the Department of Pathobiological Sciences in the UW School of Veterinary Medicine. Osorio has had a lengthy career in medical sciences, including virology, field epidemiological studies, vaccinology, antivirals, and vector control programs. He is also the codirector of a Colombia-Wisconsin One Health consortium, a joint effort between the University of Wisconsin and Universidad Nacional in Colombia that is studying emerging diseases and One Health issues. Osorio recently founded VaxThera, a Colombia-based company that will produce vaccines and biologicals for Colombia and the region. He was also a cofounder and chief scientific officer of Inviragen, a biotechnology company that developed a novel chimeric tetravalent dengue vaccine that recently successfully completed phase 3 clinical trials. He also developed vaccines against chikungunya, influenza, rabies, plague, and many other emerging infectious diseases. Osorio has served as vice president of research and vice president of government affairs for the Vaccine Business Division of Takeda Pharmaceuticals. His industry career also included positions at Heska Corporation (Fort Collins, CO), Merial Ltd. (Athens, GA), and Chiron-Powderject Vaccines (Madison, WI). He has more than 30 years of research and industry experience with more than 130 scientific publications in international journals and 32 patents.

Event Schedule

9:30–10:45 a.m. Registration and networking, with chai 11–11:15 a.m. Badger Utsav welcome remarks 11:30–11:50 a.m. University updates 12–1:15 p.m. Alumni forum 1:15–2 p.m. Q&A 2–3:30 p.m. Luncheon and chai

Sponsors

This event is presented in partnership with the Wisconsin School of Business, Global Health Institute, International Division, International Internship Program, Visiting International Student Program, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), and the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

Additional Information

When you register, please inform us of any dietary needs, accommodations (such as captions or interpreting services), or other needs.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and will hold this event in accordance with those recommendations. If updated guidance requires changes to the event, registrants will be notified via email or event signage.