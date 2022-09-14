Badger Meet-Ups: Twin Cities

New in town or recently graduated? Come expand your network the Wisconsin way! Register now to join us at your local Badger bar for a fun, casual social gathering where you can connect with other UW–Madison alumni living in the Twin Cities area. Hors d’oeuvres and one drink ticket per guest will be provided. The first 80 guests will receive a free welcome gift. Whether you’ve been here for years or just a few days, there’s nothing like fellow Badgers to make a place feel like home!

Event Schedule

6:00 p.m. Event begins 6:30 p.m. Welcome remarks 7:00 p.m. WAA & chapter updates 7:15 p.m. Share your Twin Cities favorites 7:30 p.m. Socializing 8:30 p.m. Event concludes

Additional Information

The Wisconsin Alumni Association and WAA: Twin Cities Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or signage.