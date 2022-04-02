Badger Meet-Ups: Line Breaks Edition

Get ready to celebrate the beauty and power of multicultural arts at UW–Madison! Join fellow alumni from classes 2007–17 with an interest in multicultural arts for a special brunch mixer during the 16th annual Line Breaks Festival. Enjoy refreshments, music, and performances honoring the 15th anniversary of UW–Madison’s Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives. Plus, meet some of the people behind the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s newly formed Multicultural Arts Affiliate Group.

RSVP by March 28.

This is a free event, but registration is required. Interested in activist art? Don’t miss the Wisconsin Idea Spotlight: Arts as Activism program on April 1.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance on COVID-19 from local authorities and the CDC. We will take all appropriate measures to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff at this in-person event. Details on those measures will be shared with registrants prior to the event.