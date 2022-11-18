Badger Meet-Ups: Chicago

New in town or recently graduated? Come expand your network the Wisconsin way! Join us at your local Badger bar for a fun, casual social gathering where you can connect with other UW–Madison alumni living in the Chicago area. Hors d’oeuvres and one drink ticket per guest will be provided. Whether you’ve been here for years or just a few days, there’s nothing like fellow Badgers to make a place feel like home!

RSVP by November 15.

This event is presented in partnership with the WAA: Chicago Chapter.

Schedule

6 p.m. Event begins 6:30 p.m. Welcome remarks 7 p.m. WAA and chapter updates 7:15 p.m. Share your Chicago favorites 7:30 p.m. Socializing 8:30 p.m. Event concludes

Additional Information

When you register, please inform us of any dietary needs, accommodations (such as captions or interpreting services), or other needs.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association and WAA: Chicago Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.