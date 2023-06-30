Badger Meet-Up

Stop by this summer and kick off your weekends with the Wisconsin Alumni Association! Connect with fellow Badgers and enjoy family-friendly activities including:

Fun giveaways

Light refreshments

Art projects

Tours of Alumni Park (upon request)

Photo opportunities with spirited props — and prints of your photos to take home with you!

Member-exclusive pontoon boat rides

Activities will be available in Alumni Park and in our indoor visitor center, One Alumni Place.

All activities are subject to change due to the weather.

Pontoon Boat Ride Details



Wisconsin Alumni Association members and their guests can enjoy exclusive, complimentary pontoon boat rides on Lake Mendota. Details are below.

Not a WAA member? Join Now

Boat rides require in-person registration at One Alumni Place. Registration will start 30 minutes before each ride. Capacity is limited, and rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis (starting at time of registration).

Ride Schedule

1:15–1:45 p.m. (registration begins at 12:45 p.m.)

2:00–2:30 p.m. (registration begins at 1:30 p.m.)

2:45–3:15 p.m. (registration begins at 2:15 p.m.)

3:30–4:00 p.m. (registration begins at 3 p.m.)

Rides last approximately 30 minutes. At least one person in your party must be a WAA member to participate. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; no infants or children less than 18 pounds. Ride schedule is subject to change, and rides may be canceled because of the weather or lake conditions.