Badger Meet-Up

Kick off your fall football weekends with the Wisconsin Alumni Association! Join us at Alumni Park and One Alumni Place on Fridays before Badger home football games. Enjoy some spirited fun, UW-themed giveaways, family-friendly games and activities, and light refreshments. Special photo opportunities will also be available (we’ll supply the props, you bring the pep). Everyone is invited to take part — whether you have a ticket for the game or will be cheering from afar.

Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) members and their guests can also enjoy exclusive, complimentary pontoon boat rides on Lake Mendota. More details below.

All activities are subject to change due to the weather.

Pontoon Boat Ride Details

Boat rides require in-person registration at One Alumni Place. Registration will start 30 minutes before each ride. Capacity is limited, and rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis (starting at time of registration).

Ride Schedule

11:30 a.m. (registration begins at 11 a.m.)

12:15 p.m. (registration begins at 11:45 a.m.)

1:15 p.m. (registration begins at 12:45 p.m.)

2 p.m. (registration begins at 1:30 p.m.)

Rides last approximately 30 minutes. At least one person in your party must be a WAA member to participate. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; no infants or children less than 18 pounds. Ride schedule is subject to change, and rides may be canceled due to weather or lake conditions.