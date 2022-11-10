Badger Meet-Up: Milwaukee

New in town or recently graduated? Come expand your network the Wisconsin way! Register now to join us at your local Badger brewery for a fun, casual social gathering where you can connect with other UW–Madison alumni living in the Milwaukee area. Hors d’oeuvres and one drink ticket per guest will be provided. Whether you’ve been here for years or just a few days, there’s nothing like fellow Badgers to make a place feel like home!

RSVP by November 7

Event Schedule

6 p.m. Event begins 6:30 p.m. Welcome remarks 7 p.m. WAA & chapter updates 7:15 p.m. Share your Milwaukee favorites 7:30 p.m. Socializing 8:30 p.m. Event concludes

Additional Information

Please inform us of any dietary needs, accommodations (such as captions or interpreting services), or other needs when you register.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and will hold this event in accordance with those recommendations. If updated guidance requires changes to the event, registrants will be notified via email or event signage.