Badger Meet-Up

Kick off your fall football weekends with the Wisconsin Alumni Association! Join us at Alumni Park and One Alumni Place on Fridays before Badger home football games. Enjoy some spirited fun, UW-themed giveaways, family-friendly games and activities, and light refreshments. Special photo opportunities will also be available (we’ll supply the props, you bring the pep). Everyone is invited to take part — whether you have a ticket for the game or will be cheering from afar.

All activities are subject to change due to the weather.