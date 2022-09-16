Badger Meet-Up

It’s only the start of volleyball season, but the Badgers are ready to break records — and they need your help! Join us at Alumni Park and One Alumni Place before the Badgers’ match against Florida to get the crowd ready to set a volleyball attendance record! Enjoy some spirited, UW-themed giveaways, family-friendly games and activities, and light refreshments. Show us your ticket to the match, and you can spin the prize wheel! Special photo opportunities will also be available (we’ll supply the props; you bring the pep) including a special appearance of the volleyball championship trophy and a visit from Bucky Badger! Everyone is invited to take part — whether you have a ticket for the game or will be cheering from afar.

Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) members and their guests can also enjoy exclusive, complimentary pontoon boat rides on Lake Mendota. More details below.

Not a WAA member? Join Now

All activities are subject to change due to the weather.

Pontoon Boat Ride Details

Boat rides require in-person registration at One Alumni Place. Registration will start 30 minutes before each ride. Capacity is limited, and rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis (starting at time of registration).

Ride Schedule

12:30 p.m. (registration begins at 12 p.m.)

1:15 p.m. (registration begins at 12:45 p.m.)

2 p.m. (registration begins at 1:30 p.m.)

Rides last approximately 30 minutes. At least one person in your party must be a WAA member to participate. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; no infants or children less than 18 pounds. Ride schedule is subject to change, and rides may be canceled due to weather or lake conditions.