WAA: Big Apple Badgers Chapter Student Send-off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

Congratulations class of 2026! The Big Apple Badgers are excited to host a send-off celebration for all our New York metropolitan-area students is headed to UW–Madison this fall! We welcome future and current students, their parents, and other local alumni to join us.

Enjoy a buffet of appetizers (including some Wisconsin-style treats) and pizza. We’ll also have Babcock ice cream straight from campus!

Free for new and returning students. $15 for families, alumni, and other guests.

Register by August 6.

Additional Information

The WAA: Big Apple Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.