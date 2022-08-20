Skip Navigation

B1G Ten Mixer & Fundraiser

Come for Lunch, win Raffle prizes and have Fun while helping the Southern Arizona Big Brothers Big Sisters! Great opportunity to meet other B1G Ten Conference Colleges family, friends and fans and participate in an Online Silent Auction and Direct Contribution Contest. Help UW bring home the annual trophy given to the club with highest donations.

August 20, 2022
WHEN
12-3 p.m.
WHERE
Craft Republic
7625 N. La Cholla Blvd
Tucson, AZ
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Tucson Chapter
Craft Republic
7625 N. La Cholla Blvd
Tucson, AZ
