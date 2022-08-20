Come for Lunch, win Raffle prizes and have Fun while helping the Southern Arizona Big Brothers Big Sisters! Great opportunity to meet other B1G Ten Conference Colleges family, friends and fans and participate in an Online Silent Auction and Direct Contribution Contest. Help UW bring home the annual trophy given to the club with highest donations.
B1G Ten Mixer & Fundraiser
August 20, 2022
WHEN
August 20, 2022
12-3 p.m.
WHERE
Craft Republic
7625 N. La Cholla Blvd
Tucson, AZ
7625 N. La Cholla Blvd
Tucson, AZ
HOST(S)
WAA: Tucson Chapter
