Autumn Vistas of Canada & New England

Observe autumnal fringed seascapes as you make your way from New York to Montréal on this 11-night cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ newest ship, Vista. Explore charming Newport and admire the lighthouses on the shoreline. With our nation’s history on full display, walk the Freedom Trail Walk in Boston. Cruise to Saint John, where you can catch a glimpse of the Reversing Falls — a mesmerizing tidal phenomenon.

Get a taste of Nova Scotia in Sydney as you try a sampling of local brews in downtown pubs. In Saguenay, indulge your flair for the French — enjoy a flamboyant performance at the Théâtre Palais Municipal depicting the founding of the area. Before completing your tour in Montréal, stop in Québec City for high tea at the iconic Château Frontenac.

