WAA: Austin Chapter Student Send-Off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

Join us at Mandola’s Italian Kitchen at The Triangle as we welcome the class of 2026 into the Badger family! Mix and mingle with other incoming freshman, current students, and alumni over our mutual love of UW–Madison.

This event is family friendly and free to attend! New students, don’t forget to pick up your complimentary yard sign as well as other Badger merchandise.

Register by August 14.

Additional Information

The WAA: Austin Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.