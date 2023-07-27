Skip Navigation
Social Events Illustration

WAA: Austin Chapter Last Thursday of the Month Happy Hour: July

Mix and Mingle with your fellow Austin Badgers, introducing a monthly happy hour to connect with new-to and long-time alumni. Each month we’ll visit a new establishment:

  • July 27 — The Tavern
  • August 31 — Wanderlust (Shady Lane location)

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

July 27, 2023
WHEN
July 27, 2023
5:30-8 p.m.
WHERE
The Tavern
922 W 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map and Venue Details
