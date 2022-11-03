WAA: Austin Chapter Brat Fest

Join us for the 39th Annual Wisconsin Alumni Association – Austin Chapter BRAT FEST sponsored by Adam Loewy and Loewy Law Firm!

Expect a night of connecting with fellow alumni over a feast of brats and sides and an iconic view of downtown Austin. All proceeds raised from this event will go towards our scholarship program!

BRING:

We ask that attendees bring a side dish or dessert to share. To ensure a variety, please have the side dish or dessert start with the first letter of your last name. (For instance, Chancellor Mnookin would bring muffins.)

PRIZES: Raffle of UW merchandise!

Kindly note:

You do not have to be an alumni to participate. All alumni, friends, students, brat and beer lovers, and parents of the University of Wisconsin are welcome to attend!

Registration coming soon.

The WAA: Austin Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.