Austin Badger Networking Night

Join us for a night of networking on the rooftop of Dickinson Wright!

Expect an evening of hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a speed networking segment!

Registration coming soon.

The WAA: Austin Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

April 11, 2023
WHEN
April 11, 2023
6-9 p.m.
WHERE
Dickinson Wright
607 W. Third Street
Austin
View Map and Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Austin Chapter
Dickinson Wright
607 W. Third Street
Austin
