WAA: Atlanta Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The Case for Campus Expression

Kathleen Bartzen Culver ’88, MA’92, PhD’99, the James E. Burgess Chair in Journalism Ethics, an associate professor in the UW–Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and director of the Center for Journalism Ethics

University campuses, including UW–Madison, often become battlegrounds in larger culture wars, with some arguing that they’ve become bastions of illiberalism. Protection of free expression is almost always at the center of these fights. Yet at times, these claims reduce classical liberal principles to free expression only, abandoning attention to human dignity, pluralism, and other core values. This talk will explore the climate for free speech on today’s campuses through both a legal and ethical lens, arguing that students have been sold a false binary that they can have robust free expression or a diverse and inclusive campus, but not both. Ultimately, campus expression is best viewed as a matter of both the protection of individual rights and the moral development of students, faculty, and staff.

Kathleen Bartzen Culver ’88, MA’92, PhD’99 is the James E. Burgess Chair in Journalism Ethics, an associate professor in the UW–Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and director of the Center for Journalism Ethics. Long interested in the implications of digital media on journalism and public interest communication, Culver focuses on the ethical dimensions of social tools, technological advances, and networked information. She combines these interests with a background in law and free expression. She also serves as visiting faculty for the Poynter Institute for Media Studies and was the founding editor of PBS MediaShift’s education section.

