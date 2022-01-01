Atlanta Day of the Badger

Day of the Badger is back! On April 5-6, 2022, it’ll be time to once again band together for Bucky. Day of the Badger will be a complete UW experience that will make a far-reaching impact in a short period of time. As a bonus, when you give to the WAA: Atlanta Chapter scholarship fund during Badger, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar — up to $3,000, thanks to the George and Dorothy Pellegrin Wisconsin Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund. This is a fantastic gift and one we want to take full advantage of to replenish our scholarship fund. So, get ready to support a UW passion, show your pride by wearing your UW red, and celebrate what makes being a Badger great!

The WAA: Atlanta Chapter goal is to raise $4,000 — $2,000 from donations from you and other local Atlanta-area alumni, so we receive the full benefit of the Pellegrin matching gift. Reaching our goal will provide one student a full tuition scholarship for four consecutive years.We can make this possible if every alum makes a $25 gift (although more significant gift amounts are always welcome!). Watch your inbox for an email regarding the Day of the Badger. You will need to navigate to the WAA: Atlanta Chapter web page for your donation to be allocated to our scholarship fund. If you do not do this, we will not receive the match.

