Join us at Whitehall Tavern to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Aggies!
Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State – Atlanta Game Watch
September 17, 2022
WHEN
September 17, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Whitehall Tavern
2391 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA
2391 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA
Whitehall Tavern
