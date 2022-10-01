Join us at Whitehall Tavern to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Fighting Illini!
Wisconsin vs. Illinois – Atlanta Game Watch
October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Whitehall Tavern
2391 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA
2391 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA
October 1, 2022
Whitehall Tavern
